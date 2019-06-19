Afternoon storms roll by but rain lingers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Storms storms blew by with winds gusting to 50 mph but rain will be slow to clear into the evening.

A large batch of rain continues to move eastward toward the coast. Thunderstorms will target southern areas of Clay into Putnam and Flagler counties.

Rain around Jacksonville will let up by the evening with a few wet spots lingering under cloudy skies.

Tonight look for muggy and cloudy conditions overnight with temps in the mid to upper 70s and very little chance for rain after 9 pm.

Thursday: Patchy fog will give way to partly cloudy skies with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, 30-40 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s area wide. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Hot and humid conditions with heat indicies in the 100s, less thunderstorm coverage Friday, this weekend.

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 86 - 50%

3 pm 88 - 70%

5 pm 86 - 70%

8 pm 82 - 20%

10 pm 81 - 10%

11 pm 80 - 10%

Sunrise: 6:24 am

Sunset: 8:30 pm​

