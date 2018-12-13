Thawing after the second freeze of the season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Temperatures have recovered from this mornings freeze. Look for a milder afternoon with highs in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Sunshine will give way to a few late afternoon high thin clouds with light NW winds at 5 mph.

Tonight will not be as cold with sunrise lows near 40 in Jacksonville. Inland locations around Baker county and southern Georgia may get into the upper 30s.

Overnight cold lows for Thursday morning

Lows reached 31 at JAX International Airport marking the second freeze this season. Widespread frost blanked the region from the coast to town.

You can see many of the frosty pictures on the StormPins app and upload your own.

Thursday will again start off chilly but temperatures quickly rebound into the 60s. They would or could go higher, but clouds start to drift in later in the day and with it a threat of showers, especially along southern beaches. Winds turn more easterly and southeasterly.

These winds will be priming the conditions for Friday, a potential super soaker.

Friday will be wet all day.

Friday into early Saturday will be where we could see our wettest two days over the next 10 days.

Rains will push across the Gulf Coast and these will be slightly different from last Sunday's rains when we had up to 2" of rain in the morning. Friday's rains will start off drizzly and light then become more intermittent and then more like old fashion downpours, with rumbles of thunder. Temperatures may also make a brief appearance into the 70s between the heavy downpours.

Weekend outlook still looks only "OK" with a few showers early Saturday morning followed by sunnier, yet cool conditions for the Redskins/Jags game on Sunday.

