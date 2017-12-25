Christmas Day: Cooler, dry and sunny

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

Tonight: A few isolated showers possible across Northeastern Florida during the early evening, otherwise expect decreasing clouds from northwest to southeast during the night. We'll welcome high pressure into the region that will usher in a cooler and drier air mass allowing overnight temperatures to fall into the mid to upper 40s except lower 50s along the coast.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny skies will remain in place through the holiday, however, daytime highs will be few degrees below seasonal norms. Northerly winds will keep high temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s while overnight lows will dip into the low-to-mid-40s.

Tuesday warmer weather returns as highs shoot back towards the upper-60s, but the in following days our rain chances will increase once again.

The Weather Authority

suite of apps Weather Authority app

Hurricane app

Storm Pins app Weather Authority app

Hurricane app

Storm Pins app Sign up for alerts, forecast in your inbox

Copyright 2017 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.