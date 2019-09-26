Record-breaking heat today, more to follow

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We've broken our record high temperature for today so far by hitting 96°, topping our previous record of 94° set in 1961. We could still break the record, with a few more hours of sunshine and heat.

This evening will be warm to begin with and slowly get more comfortable. Temperatures will end up around 70° for an overnight low. Expect clear skies and calm winds out of the south overnight, between 5-10 mph. Patchy fog is possible early Thursday morning, but is not expected to be widespread or hamper your morning routine.

Thursday will be sunny and hot, with record-challenging heat during the afternoon hours. We will start out in the low 70s and warm into the mid 90s, hitting 94° for a high. There are no good chances for showers, with dry air keeping us sunny and hot. Winds will generally be out of the south, southwest during the morning and southeast during the afternoon hours as a small sea breeze develops.

Friday brings a tiny break in the heat, we will still see 90s, but not the record-challenging mid 90s. Expect to wake up in the low 70s to sunny skies, becoming partly cloudy. Temperatures should top out around 91°. Our chances for rain remain low, around 10%.

The weekend looks nice! We are not tracking any significant chances for showers and temperature don't make it into the 90s on either day. We will start out in the low 70s and warm up to an afternoon high of 88° under mostly sunny skies.

Forecast:

5 pm 91

8 pm 82

10 pm 80

Sunset: 7:19 pm

