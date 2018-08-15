Jacksonville will once again deal with umbrella days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - First day of school for Clay County and like it was when Duval County went back to school on Monday, summer afternoon storms were back, but not very wide spread. The "big picture" shows that we are once again dealing with above normal amounts of moisture in the atmosphere above us. This super tropical air that we have had throughout this summer will continue despite that children are heading back to school. Bottom line: Umbrella days continue...

This evenings storms have been hit-n-miss and shifting from Clay County and moving/building inland west of 301. The atmosphere is very wet and somewhat unstable and this means these inland showers and storms may linger into the evening hours.

Evening radar showing just random thundershowers mainly inland locations...

Wednesday and Thursday, it's again the same old pattern. Sunny starts as clouds build in the heat of the day, allowing for scattered storms into the evening hours. The overall weather pattern is so stable that literally each day the early random storms will crank up around 1 pm and the greatest coverage will be around 4pm before fading after 7pm.

Here's the good news!

The weekend is looking storm free from Jacksonville southward (still stormy in Georgia) but the details are still fuzzy. If you have outdoor plans this weekend check back for further details.

10-Day Forecast

Tropics may just barely develop a SUBtropical storm on Thursday, beyond that the tropics are still super quiet.... "shhhhh... loving it...."

Tropics Watch - Ernesto could develop just like Debby did a week ago...

Quick Forecast:

6 p.m. - 89° Mostly cloudy skies, 35% chance of showers

8 p.m. - 86° Mostly cloudy skies, 25% chance of showers

10 p.m. - 83° Partly cloudy skies, 20% chance of showers

12 a.m. - 81° Partly cloudy skies, 15% chance of showers

Sunrise 6:52 a.m.

Sunset 8:10 p.m

