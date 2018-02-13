Damp, cloudy, & foggy night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Expect a damp, cloudy evening, with coastal fog creeping in. We are in for a few more rounds of light showers. Rainfall totals from this point forward will not be significant. So far, the heaviest rainfall reported locally was 2.4 inches at Marineland.

Coastal fog may be an issue overnight, reduced visibilities due to fog are possible, especially in our coastal counties. Temperatures overnight will sink down into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tuesday will be cloudy and damp with a 40% chance for a passing shower. Afternoon temperatures will be cool, only warming into the upper 60s for a high. Expect overcast skies for the day and into the evening.

Wednesday we will dry out, but we will not clear out, expect mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures starting in the mid 50s and warming up to 70°.

The sun is back in full force on Thursday and so are the 80s.

Hourly Forecast:

High 75 - 60%

6 pm 71 - 40%

8 pm 69 - 30%

10 pm 68 - 30%

Sunrise: 7:09 am

Sunset: 6:12 pm​

