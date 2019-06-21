Storms are weakening and bring brief downpours to Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was wet, with downpours and thunderstorms pushing through, and we have widely scattered showers setting up to move through this evening. Southeastern Georgia and Nassau county are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10p.m. The primary concern with the line of storms that is expected to push through between 6-10p.m. is damaging gusts of wind up to 70 mph and hail up to 1.5" in size.

Tonight will be moist and muggy, with overnight low sinking down into the mid 70s. The rain wraps up around 10p.m.

Friday will be warm. Expect partly cloudy skies and soaring temperatures, topping out in the mid 90s. We will see a few isolated thunderstorms firing up during the afternoon hours, you have a 30$ chance to see them.

Saturday starts out with partly cloudy skies and mid 70s. The heat will be oppressive during the afternoon hours, topping out in the mid 90s with feels like temperatures between 100-107°. We will see scattered storms firing up during the afternoon hours, with 50% chances to see the storms.

Sunday, expect a similar forecast starting out in the mid 70s and warming into the steamy mid 90s. You have a 50% chance to see afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Monday dries out a bit, with 30% chances for afternoon storms, but that drives your afternoon high up to 96°.

The widespread chances for showers and thunderstorms build back into the forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday, with 50% chances for storms, with mid to low 90s for afternoon highs.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 91 - 30%

8 pm 85 - 20%

10 pm 83 - 10%

11 pm 82 - 10%

Sunset: 8:30 pm



