Temperatures turn cool this evening, only patchy fog expected late

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today we saw increasing sunshine as the fog eroded. Temperatures topped out in the upper 60s and low 70s. Tonight we turn cool, with temperatures sinking down into upper 50s. High clouds will prevent much of the fog formation overnight, but as we approach dawn we could see patchy fog early Tuesday.

Tuesday we will see increasingly sunny skies during the day as drier air builds in. Temperatures will warm into the mild mid 70s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Wednesday starts out a touch cooler, in the upper 40s and low 50s. Expect clear skies and temperatures only warming into the cool low 70s for the afternoon hours.

Thanksgiving starts out in the cool upper 40s. Expect increasing clouds during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s, and after sunset chances for showers will build, especially in our coastal counties.

Black Friday will hopefully have a great deal on umbrellas also, it looks like you will need them. When the doorbuster deals start we will be in the cool upper 50s. Expect 60% chances for showers and a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will only warm into the low 70s.

The weekend looks a tad more quiet and mild.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 68

8 pm 63

11 pm 60



Sunset: 5:27 pm

