Gorgeous start to the weekend, the heat and rain return next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Happy weekend! Today was gorgeous, starting out in the cool 60s and warming up into the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. This evening will be lovely, expect clear skies and temperatures turning cool. The northeasterly breeze will fade overnight. Temperatures will make it down into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Saturday will be nice also, starting off with cool temperatures. Expect daytime highs to climb into the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. There are no significant chances for rain on Saturday, making for a beautiful first half of the weekend.

Sunday starts out in the low 70s. Under partly cloudy skies, the low 90s will be back, topping out around 91°. Expect a 30% chance for showers during the afternoon and early evening hours, with our southern counties being the most likely areas we will see a few showers.

Monday the heat and the afternoon rain returns. Expect temperatures to starts out in the mid to low 70s and will warm up into the low 90s. Expect 60% chances to see showers and thunderstorms.

Tuesday, the forecast looks similar, starting out in the mid to low 70s and warming into the low 90s. Chances for rain peak at 60%.

Wednesday and Thursday we dial the chances for rain down to 40%, with afternoon highs around 91°.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 85

8 pm 78

10 pm 76

11 pm 75

Sunset: 8:29 pm​​

