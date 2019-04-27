Friday evening looks cool and beautiful

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today started out damp, but the weather turned around quickly with clearing skies and gusty winds. We topped out in the low 80s. Tonight temperatures will turn cool very quickly, expect breezy northwesterly winds between 7-12 mph. Overnight lows will head down into the cool low 50s.

Saturday starts out cool and clear, in the low 50s. Expect clear skies and winds out of the north to begin with and out of the east for the afternoon hours. Afternoon temperatures will be mild, most of the day will be spent in the 70s, briefly topping out in the low 80s.

Sunday starts out cool and lovely, with clear skies. Expect lighter winds and warmer afternoon temperatures, topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday kicks off a warm, sunny, and dry week, with no significant chances for showers in the extended forecast. Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s on Monday, mid 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. and upper 80s on Thursday and Friday.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 83

8 pm 77

10 pm 68

11 pm 66

Sunrise: 6:48 am

Sunset: 8:00 pm​

