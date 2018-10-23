Cool overnight, cloudy with coastal showers Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We saw a cool and sunny Fall day, topping out in the mid to upper 70s. Tonight will turn cool with increasing overnight clouds.

We will wake up on Tuesday in the mid to low 70s. The beaches will be warmer since ocean temperatures are still in the upper 70s and low 80s. Tuesday expect mostly cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures warming into the upper 70s. Coastal showers will wander onshore, you have a 50% chance to see a shower along and to the east of I-95 between 2-7p.m.

Wednesday will be a tad drier with only 20% chances for isolated showers and mild afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s.

Thursday kicks off a wetter weather pattern enhanced by the remnants of a Pacific hurricane Willa that at that point, will have crossed Mexico and entered the Gulf. We do not expect hurricane or tropical storm conditions, just a surge of moisture bringing us more widespread chance for rain by the end of the work week. Thursday we will see 60% chances for rain and afternoon temperatures topping out in the mid 70s. Northeasterly winds could build to brisk and windy levels.

Friday will be the wettest day this week, with widespread chances for showers. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s.

As of right now, we can't rule out showers on Saturday, but as the day progresses the forecast should improve. We may see the timing if Saturday's rain change dramatically and it may clear out in time for the Florida Georgia game - we will keep you updated. Saturday will start out in the mid 50s and warm up only into the upper 60s.

Sunday will be chilly & sunny, starting our around 50° and warming up to 74°.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 75 - 20%

8 pm 71 - 20%

10 pm 69 - 20%

Sunset: 6:48 pm

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.