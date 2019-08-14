Muggy evening, one more day of heat before rain moves in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We topped out in the mid 90s today with feels like temperatures around 105°. Expect a muggy evening with only an isolated chance for in inland shower.

Wednesday the heat continues, starting in the upper 70s and warming up to 96°, feeling more like 110°, a heat advisory is expected again for the afternoon hours. We have scattered chances for showers and thunderstorms to fire up late in the afternoon heading into the evening hours. You have 40% chances to see the rain.

Thursday kicks off a much wetter weather pattern. The widespread chances for showers will cool us down, keeping us in the upper 80s and low 90s for afternoon highs. Expect 80% chances to see rain.

Jaguars Game: the tailgating forecast looks wet, it is too soon to tell when the rain will dry out, we will keep you updated. The best chances for rain so far will be between 2-8p.m.

Friday the wet weather continues, with a 70% chances to see showers and thunderstorms. Expect to top out in the upper 80s.

Saturday looks like the wetter day of the weekend, with 70% chances for rain. Sunday doesn't look much drier, with 50% chances for showers.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 92 - 30%

8 pm 85 - 20%

10 pm 83 - 20%

Sunset: 8:10 pm

