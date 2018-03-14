Chilly now and more cold ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It is a cold Tuesday. As of 2 pm the temperatures are still in the upper 50s even with all the sunshine.

We should see afternoon highs briefly top out into the low 60s this afternoon with very dry air in place.

Clear skies and light winds out of the NW stay with us into the evening. You can expect a big drop into the upper 40s by 9 pm tonight.

The quick chill down will push lows into the upper 30s by sunrise.

Wednesday starts out chilly, but those sunny skies stick around. The winds will build up out of the northwest between 15-20 and higher gusts to 20. Afternoon highs will top out in the low to mid 60s.

Another reinforcing shot of cold air drops in and sets up a freeze over inland areas Thursday morning across Georgia and NE Florida.

Thursday we may wake up to patchy frost over inland areas and temperatures will get down into the mid 30s within the I-295 beltway. Expect sunny skies and lighter winds out of the northwest between 5-10mph. Afternoon temperatures will warm up to around 70°.

Friday starts out in the upper 30s but warms nicely in the mid to low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

The weekend will be partly cloudy and warmer. Saturday tops out in mid 70s and Sunday tops out in the upper 70s.

We may see showers in Monday's warm forecast- we'll keep you updated!

Quick Forecast:

5 p.m. - 62° Sunny

9 p.m. - 49° Cold

11 p.m. - 45° Cold

4 a.m.- 40° Sunny

Low - 36°



Sunrise 7:38 a.m.

Sunset 7:34 p.m.

