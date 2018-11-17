Chilly temperatures again tonight, inland Frost Advisory

JACKDONVILLE, Fla. - Today was the chilliest day we've had since March - we only topped out in the low 60s. Tonight could be just as chilly if the winds calm down.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for inland counties including Hamilton, Suwannee, Columbia, Baker, Union, Bradford, Gilchrist, Alachua, Coffee,Wayne, Atkinson, Ware, Pierce, Brantley, Echols, Clinch, Charlton counties from 3 to 8am. In these counties we may see frost that could harm sensitive (tropical or freshly planted) plants as temperatures dip into the mid to upper 30s early Saturday morning.

Freezing temperatures are not expected, so no precautions like dripping pipes or protecting normal plants should be taken. Make sure your pets have a way to stay warm overnight and please ensure you are heating your home safely.

Overnight lows will range from the mid to upper 30s in inland counties, upper 30s in Coastal Georgia, along and to the West of I-95 in Northeastern Florida, and low 40s for coastal Northeastern Florida and our Southern counties.

Saturday temperatures will warm up a bit more, into the upper 60s for the afternoon hours. Expect mostly sunny skies for most of us, with a few coastal clouds building in by the afternoon hours. .Winds will be out of the northeast around 10 mph. There are no chances for rain and temperatures turn chilly again Saturday night, dipping into the upper 40s and low 50s overnight.

Sunday we wake up around 50° and under partly cloudy skies we will warm into the mild low 70s, but most of the day will be spent in the 60s. we have an isolated, 20% chance for a stray coastal shower.

As we head into the Thanksgiving holiday week, it looks like temperatures will actually be seasonal (for once!) waking up in the upper 40s and low 50s and warming into the low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

We could see chances for showers developing late on Thanksgiving Day into Black Friday - we will keep you updated as the forecast models become more clear on what we can expect.

