Scattered storms pushing northeast across Duval, St Johns, & Nassau

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Strong thunderstorms are moving into Duval, Northern St Johns and Nassau counties. Expect lightning and blinding downpours. The strongest wind gusts are between 32-49mph within these storms so far.

Today was hot - reaching the low to mid 90s with scattered afternoon storms firing up - mainly in our southern and inland counties. The storms should fade around sunset this evening.

Tonight will be muggy and clearing. Expect overnight temperatures to sink down into the mid top low 70s.

Tuesday starts out sunny with rapidly climbing temperatures. Afternoon highs will top out in the low to mid 90s. Winds will be light, out of the Southwest between 5-10 mph. Expect scattered storms to fire up after 2p.m, with 40% chances for you to see them. The storms should fade a little before sunset.

Wednesday looks hot and humid. Expect partly cloudy skies to start out with, with building afternoon clouds. We will top out in the low 90s before scattered showers and thunderstorms to fire up. Expect 40% chances for afternoon storms.

Thursday looks ever-so-slightly drier, with partly cloudy skies and 30% chances for isolated, afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon temperatures will be steamy & hot, in the mid 90s.

Friday kicks off a wetter weather pattern that sticks around through the weekend - with 50-60% chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 88 - 40%

8 pm 84 - 20%

10 pm 82 - 10%

Sunrise: 6:56 am

Sunset: 8:02 pm​​​​​​

