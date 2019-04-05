Check your pantry: Tomato paste recalled over mold risk

A popular brand of tomato paste has been yanked off the shelves.

Conagra is recalling some cans of Hunt's Tomato Paste No Salt Added six-ounce cans.

The paste was sent to stores nationwide.

Conagra said the cans may have been damaged at some point, creating the potential for mold.

Customers called to let the company know about the problem, but Conagra did not say how many reports it received.

The cans involved in the recall contain the following information:

Item description: HNT PSTE TOM NSA 12/6Z

Case UPC: 00-0-27000-38809-9

Item UPC: 00-0-27000-38807-5

Case Batch/Lot Code: 5291902510

Item Batch/Lot Code: 2105902510

Best By Date: OCT 16 2020

Anyone who bought the affected cans should throw them out or return them to the store.

You can contact Conagra Brands at 1-888-280-0301 or visit their website.

