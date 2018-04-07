Mild, gorgeous evening tonight, tracking weekend rain chances

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was perfect! We warmed into the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Tonight will be equally as gorgeous, with temperatures slowly sinking through the 60s. You will see some building clouds during the late evening hours.

Saturday starts out great- expect partly cloudy skies, temperatures in the low 60s, and a big warm up into the low to mid 80s by the afternoon hours. Expect building clouds by the lunch hour and building chances for rain. By 5:00 p.m. your chances for showers have built up to 30%. By 8:00 p.m. the chances for rain build up to 60% and remain at that level past midnight. Expect one or two fast moving rounds of showers to push through.

The rain and storms will move west to east with the heaviest of activity north of the state line in Georgia. Expect the highest rain chances from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. The main concerns are gusty winds 50-70 mph, hail along with an isolated threat for rotation. Storm total rainfall amounts expected to range between .10-.50" focused generally N of I-10 with isolated areas of 1" will be possible under stronger storms. A few leftover showers may proceed the late night storms going into Sunday morning with focus of this activity near the coast and across inland Northeast Florida.

The showers and thunderstorms are ahead of a cold front that will push through early Sunday morning, making the most obvious change the arrival of drier and cooler air. Temperatures will trend cooler Sunday with a breezy and cloudy onshore flow near the Florida coast and much of Southeast Georgia keeping temps in the 60s, while our southern Florida zones near the stalling front could warm up into the mid to upper 70s despite clouds. Expect Nor-Easter conditions for most of Sunday.

Monday looks like the start of a damp pattern through the middle of the work week. We expect passing showers moving in from a warm front in the Gulf. Between Monday and Tuesday, we expect rainfall totals to be around an inch.

We start to dry out Wednesday as the unsettled weather moves offshore from our area.

Sunrise: 7:10 a.m.

Sunset: 7:49 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.