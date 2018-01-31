Inland Freeze tonight, clear skies & light winds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We topped out in the mid to upper 50s today under sunny skies with NNE winds around 15mph. Tonight the winds will calm down and the temperatures will drop. Expect a quick cool down under clear skies after sunset.

Tonight we will see a freeze over our inland counties. We should dip to 32 degrees just to the West of I-95. Along and to the West of Highway 301, expect a frosty start in the low 30s. The coastal areas should only get down to the mid to upper 30s and low 40s.

Pipes will not be an issue tonight. Those to the West of I-95 should protect tender, tropical, or freshly planted plants. Closer to Highway 301 and over to I-75 should protect their citrus trees. Outdoor pets need to be sheltered overnight. Pool pumps should be fine overnight.

After a freezing start Wednesday, expect clear sunny skies and crisp temperatures. Afternoon highs will once again come up shy of our seasonal trends. Expect sunny skies with afternoon highs topping out in the upper 50s to low 60s for inland counties and in the mid 50s along the beaches. Winds will be lighter, out of the East, between 5-10mph.

Super Blood Blue Moon: We are not in the best location to see this lunar event. The west coast of the US will have better viewing. If you would like to watch for our subtle effects the moon will begin entering the penumbra at 5:51 a.m. Then it will plunge into the umbra at 6:48 a.m. But because this occurs around the time the sun is rising, you might have trouble seeing much change before it fades in the in the increasing dawn's light.

Thursday and Friday will be not-as-chilly, warming into the mid to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies during the afternoon hours.

The next good chance for showers is Sunday night into Monday morning- we will keep you updated as we get a better idea of the timing of the rain.

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 54

High 58

6 pm 55

8 pm 45

10 pm 43

Sunrise: 7:18 am

Sunset: 6:01 pm​

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.