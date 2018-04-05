Chilly start to a sunny & breezy Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We saw a round of light to moderate showers push through as it faded during the afternoon hours. A line of much lighter showers pushed through this evening ahead of a cold front. Now we are drying out and clearing.

Tonight the cold front will push through and we will see clearing skies and temperatures turning chilly. Overnight lows will get down into the low 50s.

Thursday starts out chilly. Expect sunny skies and gusty Northeasterly winds around 15mph, with gusts around 20 mph.

Friday is a day of transition, starting out chilly in the mid to low 50s. Under partly cloudy skies with lighter winds, afternoon temperatures turn mild. We will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s for the afternoon hours.

The weekend comes with a few chances for rain thanks to a cold front pushing through.

Saturday starts out partly cloudy and warms into the low 80s. Chances for rain at 2:00 p.m. jump up to 40%, and then chances for showers jump up at 8:00p.m. to 60% and remain at that level through 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Sunday will be cloudy and cooler with fewer chances for showers.

