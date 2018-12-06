Inland freeze warning tonight, weekend ends on a stormy note

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Our inland areas are under a Freeze Warning tonight, expecting 3-5 hours of temperatures between 28-32°. Inland Nassau, Bradford, Alachua, Inland Glynn, Camden, Hamilton, Suwanee, Columbia, Baker, Union, Gilchrist, Wayne, Ware, Brantley, Clinch, and Charlton counties are all under the Freeze Warning from 3-8a.m. These areas should protect sensitive plants and make sure their outdoor pets have a place to stay warm. Pipes and pools are not a concern with Wednesday night's temperatures.

Areas to the west of I-95 in southeastern Georgia and along and to the west of Highway 301 in northeastern Florida will see freezing temperatures early Thursday morning and patchy frost.

Thursday starts out very chilly and we will see sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be out of the north between 5-10mph. Thursday night will turn chilly, with overnight temperatures in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s.

Friday expect a chilly start and mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will reach the cool mid 60s with winds out of the northeast between 5-10mph.

Saturday starts out in the low 50s. Expect building clouds and breezy northeasterly winds around 15mph. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 60s. An isolated chance for showers builds into our forecast after 1pm (30%, primarily in South Georgia.)

Overnight chances for rain build Saturday night into Sunday. Heavy, potentially flooding rain is possible, especially in southeastern Georgia on Sunday. Expect showers and storms on Sunday, with the heaviest and most frequent along and to the North of the state line.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 52

8 pm 44

10 pm 41

Sunrise: 7:08 am

Sunset: 5:25 pm ​​

