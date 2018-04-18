JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Happy Tuesday!

After a chilly start in the low 40s, we warmed up nicely into the mild low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

The warmth doesn't last- temperatures fall around sunset and get down into the upper 40s by early Wednesday morning under clear skies.

Wednesday you can expect quite the warm up. We will climb from the chilly upper 40s into the low 80s for the afternoon hours. Expect mostly sunny skies and southwest winds between 7-12 mph. Wednesday night the temperatures will fall down to around 60° under clear skies.

Thursday will start out mostly clear. Expect a slight increase in clouds, up to the partly cloudy level by the evening hours. It will be breezy and warm during the afternoon hours with winds out of the West between 10-15 mph. A dry cold front pushes through Thursday night, no big chances for rain, but it will cool us back down as we head into the weekend.

Friday will be mild and sunny, topping out at 75°. Friday evening turns cool, with the temperatures dipping down into the upper 50s.

Saturday will be breezy, sunny, and mild- topping out at 76°.

Sunday, expect building clouds and an 30% chance for isolated showers. It will be breezy, with mild afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday is our next chance for rain, expect 70% chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.