Hot afternoon turns cooler and clear overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hope you enjoyed the break in the rain! The dry, sunny skies make for rather hot afternoon temperatures. We topped out in the mid to low 90s under mostly sunny skies today.

The evening cools off nicely, with temperatures sinking down through the 80s and 70s overnight. Areas to the West of I-95 may briefly reach the upper 60s early Wednesday morning thanks to the drier, cooler air.

The crisp, slightly cooler feeling does not stick around - expect another warm up Wednesday afternoon. Highs should reach the mid 90s, with only 10% chances for a shower. Expect mostly sunny skies and light and variable winds.

Thursday starts off with clear skies with early morning lows around 70°. The drier air is persistent, keeping the skies mostly sunny and the afternoon highs in the mid 90s. The rain chances remain quite isolated for the afternoon hours.

Friday the drier air starts to erode, with partly cloudy skies and chances for isolated afternoon storms.

The weekend looks like we will be back to normal, with afternoon highs in the low 90s and decent (50%) chances to see afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 90

8 pm 83

10 pm 81

Sunrise: 6:32 am

Sunset: 8:31 pm

