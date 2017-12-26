Below normal temperatures through the start of the New Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Below normal temperatures with increasing rainfall totals through the end of the week.

Onshore wind with coastal clouds and the chance of showers mainly along the beaches today. Keep the jackets handy as we will see cloudy skies, showers and cooler temperatures thrrough the start of the New Year.

Today: Cloudy skies at times along with shower or two along the beaches, 20 percent, mainly dry inland under partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s in SE GA, 60s and low 70s across NE FL. Wind NE 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Cool and cloudy with showers possible, 30 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 40s across SE GA, 40s and low 50s for NE FL. Wind NNE 5-15 mph. Afternoon highs in the 50s in SE GA, 60s in NE FL.

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 62

High 64

6 pm 61

8 pm 57

10 pm 55

Sunrise: 7:21 am

Sunset: 5:33 pm

