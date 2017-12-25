Christmas weekend forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Skies cleared out late Friday afternoon, sunshine followed as cooler temperatures settled in during the evening. That means fog and low clouds will form as another long winter's night will allow for cooler temperatures by sunrise Saturday.

Dense fog will envelop much of the area and traveling by car there will be touchy low visibilities (under a few hundred feet), especially west of Jax on I-10 and I-75. Expect dense fog advisories in place by the time you head out early Saturday morning.

Before lunch, skies will rapidly clear and warm partly cloudy skies will dominate the afternoon. Additionally, southwesterly winds will push a nice warm breeze to the beaches, where afternoon highs will reach near 80°. Downtown Jacksonville and much of Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia will have daytime highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday is basically a "10" on the Gaughan Gauge, once we get past the morning low clouds and fog.

Cold front for Christmas Eve

Christmas eve will again have fog, but not as much as early morning temperatures will be warm, around 60-65°. Sunshine will quickly mix out with clouds and showers will sweep across the area. Highest chances of rain for Jacksonville will be just after lunch to the dinner hour. This means showers may interfere with early evening Christmas services going on around the area.

Check back for timing updates.

Sunday will be another warm day, but... if you are planning late night (waiting for Santa?) expect temperatures to quickly chill after 10 p.m.

Sunday's highs will be after the lunch hour, around 78°, followed by temperatures chilling into the 50s by 10 p.m. Winds will also switch, from the southwest early in the day to northwest.

Christmas Day

Beautiful sunshine, with cooler temperatures and gusty northwest winds will be refreshing and be a reminder that we are actually in winter. Morning temperatures will start in the 40s and highs will be in the low 60s during the afternoon.

Big question marks exist for later in the week as the forecast models try to deal with some super cold air near Canada. At some point this will come sweeping down towards Jacksonville.

Stay safe and have a Merry Christmas!

Sunrise 7:21 a.m.

Sunset 5:30 p.m.

6 a.m. Foggy 53°

8 a.m. Foggy 55°

10 a.m. Some Sun 64°

12 noon Sunny 72°

Copyright 2017 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.