City Commissioner arrested for domestic violence

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - A City of Flagler Beach Commissioner was arrested on Friday and charged with Domestic

Violence, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Eric Cooley, 43, was arrested at his home on North Central Avenue in Flagler Beach after an investigation by deputies at the 7-Eleven business that Cooley owns.

A witness told officers that Cooley had kicked and grabbed his girlfriend's throat on two

separate occasions in the store.

After determining Cooley was a City of Flagler Beach Commissioner, Flagler Beach Police

requested that the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office take over the investigation.

Deputies said the investigation revealed a longtime abusive relationship between Cooley and his girlfriend of twenty years, who also works with him at the 7-Eleven store.

A police report states that in the past week, Cooley also punched and slapped his girlfriend, both at the store and at home.

The victim told deputies the relationship had instances of abuse over the past ten years that had not been reported.

Cooley is being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility without bond, pending first appearance before a judge.