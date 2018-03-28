Clearing skies, cool temperatures tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today turned out nicely as the clouds cleared up and our temperatures climbed into the low to mid 70s.

Tonight the skies will clear out even further, all the way to mostly clear skies. Temperatures will turn cool tonight after sunset, sinking through the 60s and into the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday will be wonderful! Expect a cool start which could be prone to patchy fog. A quick warm up under sunny skies will clear any fog out by the mid morning hours. Sunny, clear skies lead to a lovely warm up, topping out around 80°. Winds will be light, out of the southeast, around 5-10 mph.

Thursday starts out cool, around 60° at sunrise, and quickly warms up well into the low 80s for the afternoon hours/ Expect sunny skies and light southerly winds between 7-12 mph.

Friday will be our next chance for rain. A cold front will slide through the southeast and ahead of the front we expect 60% chances for showers and a few thunderstorms.

Saturday we will dry out and then clear out. Expect slightly cooler temperatures, starting around 50° and only warming up into the low 70s with the sun peeking between the clouds.

The skies clear out further Saturday evening and temperatures will turn cool, getting down into the mid 50s as the Easter Bunny is hopping about. Sunday will be absolutely beautiful for Easter. Under sunny skies, temperatures will warm nicely into the 70s, and briefly top out in the low 80s.

Pollen count: 9.4 Mod-High

Hourly Forecast:

High 74

6 pm 70

8 pm 65

10 pm 63

Sunrise: 7:22 am

Sunset: 7:42 am

