New Year's Eve starts with dense fog, ends with partly cloudy skies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Widespread and dense fog is expected throughout our region tonight. Fog may begin to lift towards sunrise in some locations. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 5 a.m. for most locations in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. Tonight temperatures will only dip into the 60s.

New Year Eve will provide for unseasonably warm temperatures and dry conditions. Expect partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures, topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s. There is only a 10% chance for showers.

When the clock strikes 12 midnight temperatures will be in the mid-60s. New Year's Day looks great as well with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. There is only a 20% chance for an isolated shower.

Temperatures turn slightly cooler, and much more seasonal for the rest of the work week. Expect building chances for showers as well.

