Chill stays despite sunny skies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - All that sunshine is nice but don't look for a big warm up until the weekend. In fact it stays chilly with more freezes ahead.

Temperatures are in the low to mid 50s this afternoon. Breezy northeast 15 mph winds will back off into the evening and it will be cold.

Tonight we turn chilly quickly by sunset. Overnight temperatures dive down into the mid to low 30s, an inland freeze is possible, especially around I-75. The coast will stay much miler in the upper 40s with the wind off the ocean. Overnight lows around I-95 will likely stay above freezing in the mid 30s.

Tuesday will be chilly with patchy frost before 9:00a.m. Sunny skies will help us warm into the upper 50s. Expect northeasterly winds between 5-10 mph. Overnight lows Tuesday night will get down into the mid to upper 30s and could be our only night that doesn't freeze until Saturday morning.

A reinforcing shot on cold air will arrive Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front arrives knocking temperatures back down. A hard freeze is possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning, especially for inland counties. Highs during the middle of the week are only expected to reach the mid-40s. However, a warm up is expected to arrive by Saturday going into the weekend.

Temperatures could reach 70 for your backyard Jaguars party this weekend!

