Clearing skies tonight, temperatures turn chilly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was cloudy and cool, only topping out in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight, expect the skies to clear out and the temperatures to turn chilly. Overnight low will get down into the upper 30s in most areas, with inland, Southeastern Georgia counties getting down to 32°.

Saturday, expect a chilly day with sunny skies to start off with. Clouds will build to partly cloudy skies initially along our beaches and push inland as Easterly winds peak around 10-20mph. Afternoon temperatures will only reach the upper 50s.

Sunday will be not-as-chilly and cloudy. Morning temperatures will start out in the upper 40s and low 50s and climb into the upper 60s. Most of the day will be dry, but after 1:00p.m. we see building rain chances into the overnight hours. The chances for heavy rain will most likely remain just to the North of our area, closer to Savannah, Waycross, and North of Valdosta.

A few showers and clouds may be left over early in Monday's forecast, but expect dramatic clearing and a cool, sunny afternoon.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 63

8 pm 53

10 pm 50

Sunrise: 7:16 am

Sunset: 6:04 pm

