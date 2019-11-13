Coldest afternoon since January as skies clear

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Temperatures have recovered quickly after a chill start and tonight will continue the mildly cool trend.

The breezy onshore flow along with an increase in clouds will keep temps from dropping tonight. Instead, temps will linger in the mid 50s with a slight rise in temperatures through sunrise to near 60.

A weaker onshore flow is expected Thursday but rain returns with another low pressure tracking into Florida. Showers increase Thursday night with rain starting your day Friday as a deepening low along the Atlantic this weekend increases wind, seas and sends cold back our way this weekend.

Milder but still cool tonight.

Thursday: Overcast to mostly cloudy with coastal county showers, increasing in coverage late, 30-40 percent. Wake up temperatures in the upper 30s to 40 across southeast Georgia, 40s to 50s for inland northeast Florida, 50s along our sandy shores. Afternoon highs in the 50s and 60s for southeast Georgia, 60s to 70s for northeast Florida. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

Sunrise: 6:50 am

Sunset: 5:31 pm

