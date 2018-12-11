Cold is locked on Jacksonville next couple nights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Between the persistent clouds and cold air funneling south today highs are barely moving this afternoon in the mid 40s. No rain is expected despite the overcast appearance.
Tonight cloudy skies will continue as temperatures dip into upper 30s. Tuesday high temperatures will reach into the upper 50s with a bit more sunshine.
Then comes the freeze Tuesday night with lows diving into the near or even sub-freezing category. Freeze and frost warnings are likely as frigid and less-windy conditions settle in overnight into Wednesday morning under clear skies.
High pressure moves into the region Wednesday and Thursday allowing high temperatures to return to the 70s ahead of a late-week round of rain and storms Thursday evening into Friday.
