Cold is locked on Jacksonville next couple nights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Between the persistent clouds and cold air funneling south today highs are barely moving this afternoon in the mid 40s. No rain is expected despite the overcast appearance.

A cold night with lows in the 40s but Wednesday morning could see a light inland freeze.

Tonight cloudy skies will continue as temperatures dip into upper 30s. Tuesday high temperatures will reach into the upper 50s with a bit more sunshine.

Then comes the freeze Tuesday night with lows diving into the near or even sub-freezing category. Freeze and frost warnings are likely as frigid and less-windy conditions settle in overnight into Wednesday morning under clear skies.

High pressure moves into the region Wednesday and Thursday allowing high temperatures to return to the 70s ahead of a late-week round of rain and storms Thursday evening into Friday.

