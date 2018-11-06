Super gray skies as a few downpours develop this evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - So much for the Autumn feel. It is humid summer-like and we are seeing a few downpours around NEFL and SEGA. Best chances of getting a downpour will be along US301 into Nassau County and Camden County, Georgia.

Later this evening a few more downpours may target the I-95 corridor through 10 tonight.

Skies will stay cloudy with patchy fog developing by sunrise in the wet spots.

Look for a muggy night with a low near 70.

Election Day for Jacksonville will be generally dry and VERY WARM!

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm with a slight chance of showers, 20-30 percent. Wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s with patchy fog expected, some locally dense. Afternoon with low to mid 80s. Wind S/SW 5-10 mph.

Hourly Forecast:



6 pm 77 - 40%

8 pm 74 - 40%

10 pm 72 - 20%

Sunset: 5:35 pm​

10-Day Forecast

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.