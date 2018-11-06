Super gray skies as a few downpours develop this evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - So much for the Autumn feel. It is humid summer-like and we are seeing a few downpours around NEFL and SEGA. Best chances of getting a downpour will be along US301 into Nassau County and Camden County, Georgia.
Later this evening a few more downpours may target the I-95 corridor through 10 tonight.
Skies will stay cloudy with patchy fog developing by sunrise in the wet spots.
Look for a muggy night with a low near 70.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm with a slight chance of showers, 20-30 percent. Wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s with patchy fog expected, some locally dense. Afternoon with low to mid 80s. Wind S/SW 5-10 mph.
Hourly Forecast:
6 pm 77 - 40%
8 pm 74 - 40%
10 pm 72 - 20%
Sunset: 5:35 pm
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.