Strong storms develop this afternoon ahead of cold front

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - We remain under a marginal risk for strong to severe storms though Tuesday evening. These storms are capable of producing heavy rainfall, damaging winds, hail, and a slight chance for an isolated tornado.

The main line of storms currently sits over Lake City and will continue to push east northeast. There is also another cluster of thunderstorms ahead of the main line over Nassau, Duval and Clay county producing periods of heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

We'll continue to see storms develop and push east through the evening so stay weather aware. Thunderstorm activity should slow down after sunset tonight when the cold front pushes through northeast Florida.

The last of the front will bring a second round during late afternoon with clearing to follow this evening.

Today: Cloudy and warm with scattered showers, storms, heaviest amounts expected north of I-10. Two rounds expected with prefrontal showers, storms developing this morning and then again during the afternoon before clearing this evening. Highs in the low 80s across southeast Georgia, mid to upper 80s for northeast Florida. Wind WSW 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Breezy sunny and cool. Wake up temperatures in the upper 40s to 50s across southeast Georgia, 50s to low 60s for northeast Florida. Open window weather with highs in the 70s area wide. Wind NE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: Skies will become cloudy throughout the day with showers possible late.

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 85 - 40%

3 pm 87 - 70%

5 pm 85 - 40%

8 pm 71 - 20%

10 pm 67 - 10%

Sunrise: 7:33 am

Sunset: 6:48 pm

