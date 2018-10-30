Cool and clear evening, beautiful weather Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was gorgeous, sunny, and warm as we topped out in the low 80s. Expect a quick cool down this evening under clear skies. Overnight temperatures will sink down into the low 50s overnight.

Tuesday starts out cool and clear and warms up nicely. Under mostly sunny skies we will warm into the upper 70s. Winds will be light, out of the north and then the east between 5-10 mph. There is no chance for showers.

Wednesday starts out in the mid 50s with clear skies. Afternoon highs will warm into the low 80s, making for a warm afternoon under sunny skies. It may be a tad more humid thanks to southeasterly winds bringing tropical moisture from the south into our area.

Halloween: Sunny and dry with evening temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday morning temperatures will be around 60° and you can expect partly cloudy skies. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the toasty mid 80s. There is a 30% chance for showers, mainly to the north of the state line thanks to a slow moving cold front that will push rain our way into our northernmost and westernmost counties Thursday, and across our area completely on Friday.

Friday expect cloudy skies and 80% chances to see showers and even a few thunderstorms. We may see a few strong thunderstorms, it depends heavily on the timing of the front, the slower it moves the better chance we see for strong storms.

The front pushes through and makes for beautiful, cool and sunny weekend weather.

Reminder: We're getting an extra hour! Clocks fall back Sunday, Nov 4.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 78

8 pm 68

10 pm 64

Sunset: 6:41 pm

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.