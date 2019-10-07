Crash briefly shuts down I-10 westbound near Macclenny

All westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Macclenny were shut down for close to two hours on Monday afternoon following a crash involving a semi-truck, according to Baker County Fire Rescue.

One person was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital.

Starting around 3:30 p.m., traffic was being rerouted at the 125 exit. All lanes were reopened around 5 p.m., according to FHP.

Live,interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

