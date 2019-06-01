Days 8, 9 and 10 of the heatwave

Last 13 days and the next 10 days, the heat wave has 3 more days.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It doesn't happen too often where we get a prolonged stretch of afternoon temperatures 96° or hotter, let alone in the final days of May. Very rare. Yet, we will see another 3 days with highs approaching 100°.

Beach forecast - Sunscreen, sunscreen, sunscreen!

Today, Sunday and Monday. Lots of sunshine and very low chance of afternoon storms. Best place to be will be at area beaches, but they too will see rather brutal afternoon highs aorund 95° just before the afternoon seabreeze kicks in and brings temperatures back down to a more reasonable 90°. At least reasonable for early June.

Yes, it's June 1st, the beginning of the hurricane season and we are tracking something in the tropics.

National Hurricane Center watching an area that could become Barry this weekend or early next week.

