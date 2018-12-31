Partly cloudy and warm, mild and beautiful tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The fog finally cleared out and we are seeing partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. We expect to warm through the upper 70s and top out in the low 80s. That will challenge our record high temperature for today of 82° from 1988.

New Year's Eve will be mild, expect midnight temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Fog may be a factor, especially to the west of Highway 301, as fog from the Gulf will creep inland tonight.

Tuesday (New Year's Day!) looks great as well, with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds will be light and chances for rain are quite low.

We expect partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

A cold front will bring the best chances for rain this week on Friday. Expect 50% chances for showers and thunderstorms and mostly cloudy skies.

The cold front brings us chilly temperatures next weekend, waking up in the 40s and warming up only into the 60s under mostly sunny skies.

