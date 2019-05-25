Overnight Dense Smoke Advisory canceled early

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - UPDATE: The Dense Smoke Advisory has been cancelled.

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville issued a Dense Smoke Advisory on Friday night that was to last through 10 a.m. Saturday, but it was canceled about 7:30 a.m.

That doesn't mean there is no smoke, but it is not as dense as we anticipated.

Areas under the advisory included Hamilton, Suwannee, Baker, inland Nassau, inland Duval, northern Columbia and southern Columbia counties.

Smoke from wildfires will limit visibilities. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed.

Cities included were Jasper, Jennings, West Lake, Belmont, White Springs, Houston, Live Oak, McAlpin, Newburn, Suwannee Springs, Macclenny, Olustee, Ratliff, Hilliard, Kings Ferry, Bryceville, Normandy, Ortega, Riverside, San Marco, Winfield, Suwannee Valley, Columbia, Lake City, Oleno State Park,

Lulu and Watertown.

Visibilities may be reduced to a quarter mile or less tonight as winds decrease and smoke from wildfires settle to the ground and spread out. The worst of the smoke will be overnight.

You can expect thick smoke that could make travel difficult and could cause respiratory difficulty.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.