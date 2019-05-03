Scattered showers tonight then getting wetter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - 8 p.m. Update:

A new area of heavy thunderstorms has developed east of Daytona Beach, Florida. These storms are heading towards land, aiming to make landfall near St. Augustine in about an hour (9 p.m.) These are non-severe storms but are likely to bring some localized heavy downpours to the areas between Marineland and Vilano Beach. Amounts will be under an inch.

Lightning (thunder) will be accompanied with these storms along with gusty winds to 25 mph.

These showers/storms should weaken as they travel towards Jacksonville before 10 p.m.

After these storms, there will likely be a break in the rains until Friday afternoon.

A few showers will be around this evening but most will cover areas south and west of Duval tonight. Isolated storms are possible through 8 pm as rain tracks west and northward.



Easterly breeze will stay gusty at the coast ensuring humidity stay high while also priming the atmosphere for heavier rain Friday afternoon.



The trend is for a decrease in overnight rain with morning showers Friday ramping up to numerous afternoon downpours.



No worries about the tropical wave across south Florida. It only has a 10% chance of developing, nevertheless it will boost the rain tomorrow afternoon.





Friday: Cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms, 60 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along the beaches. Rain chances will start around 8am and continue through sunset. Two day rainfall totals will average 0.50 to 1.5 inches.



Looking ahead: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers, storms Saturday. Scattered showers and isolated storms possible Sunday.

Pollen: Oak, Grass and Hickory - 1.6

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 81

3 pm 81

5 pm 80

8 pm 78

10 pm 75

11 pm 74

Sunrise: 6:42 am

Sunset: 8:04 pm

