Light showers pushing through, temperature free falling tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Light showers are pushing through and will dry up after the early evening hours. Our temperatures are expected to plummet overnight as winds increase out of the northeast around 20mph. We will wake up in the low 30s in inland Southeastern Georgia, in the upper 30s and low 40s along I-95 and in most of Northeastern Florida, and in the mid to upper 40s for coastal areas and our southernmost towns.

A Freeze Watch is in effect for inland southeastern Georgia late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, with temperatures possibly sinking down to 30°. Frost and freezing temperatures could harm sensitive vegetation in these areas.

Windchill temperatures will make the cold morning feel even more frigid, ranging from 21 to 41°. Expect gusty northeasterly winds between 15 and 20 mph.

Wednesday doesn't warm up much, temperatures will climb into the mid 50s for daytime highs, making for the coolest daytime weather we have seen since January (if we top out below 56°.) Expect gusty northeasterly winds around 15 mph.

Thursday starts out chilly, in the low 50s, under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be a little lighter, out of the northeast between 10-15 mph. Temperatures will begin to rebound, warming into the upper 60s.

Friday looks like the next chance for widespread showers. Temperatures will start in the mid 50s and warm into the mid 60s.

The weekend dries out a bit, with cloudy skies on Saturday and 30% chances for rain. Sunday is the better day of the weekend, with sunnier skies and mid 60s for daytime highs.

