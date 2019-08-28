Here come the afternoon and evening storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Showers and thunderstorms are building up just west of Jacksonville and will move through the next few hours (through 8 pm). It will be stormy for many, but not everyone. Temperatures topped out in the low 90s. You have 60% chances for showers and thunderstorms with storm coverage peaking between 5-8p.m.

Today's storms will fire up and move towards the coastline, so even the Beaches should get a few downpours.

The storms will fade or push offshore around sunset, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and muggy conditions overnight. Temperatures will slowly cool down into the mid to low 70s overnight.

Wednesday will be hot, starting out in the mid to low 70s and warming up into the low to mid 90s. Expect 40% chances to see showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon hours.

Thursday will see a slight cool down with afternoon highs around 90° and 40% chances for showers in the afternoon hours.

Friday kicks off a wetter weather pattern with more widespread chances for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening hours, limiting our heating potential and resulting in afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

Tropical Storm Dorian's forecast has a high uncertainty, but may end up affecting South or Central Florida over Labor Day weekend. The big question mark in the forecast is how well Dorian survives it's trek over Hispaniola- interaction with the mountains and the dry air behind the island could significantly weaken the system. Once the storm moves over the island on Thursday we will know more.

