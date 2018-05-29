Memorial Day ends with rain showers, thunderstorms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Rain bands from Alberto will continue to produce showers and storms across inland Northeast Florida and inland Southeast Georgia throughout the early evening. The storms are moving to the north and northeast.

Some isolated storms in this band still expected to have the potential to become strong/severe with gusty winds of 40-60 mph. Average rainfall amounts are expected to range from 0.50"-1.00" while locally heavier storms with rainfall amounts around 2".

Any storm activity should dissipate after sunset while lingering scattered to numerous showers will remain possible as Alberto begins its inland track to the north.

Muggy overnight lows in the 70s expected again. Tropical air will continue into Tuesday, therefore, you should expect humid, warm and stormy conditions once again.

Sunshine and daytime heating into the mid/upper 80s will trigger numerous showers and storms by the afternoon hours. As a result of the southwesterly flow, a few storms may approach the beaches. The high risk for rip currents will remain in effect as well.Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for Wednesday as well. Temperatures will also begin to creep up into the low 90s by the end of the workweek.

