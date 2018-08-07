Heat fades slowly this evening, wet weather looming this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Happy Monday! We topped out in the upper 80s and low 90s under partly cloudy skies with only a few isolated, inland shower. You may see some distant lightning after sunset from storms closer to Waycross and Valdosta.

Tonight expect the daytime heat to slowly fade into a muggy and partly cloudy night. Overnight lows will sink down into the mid 70s.

Tuesday starts out with mostly sunny skies and warm up quickly. We only have a 20% chance for an isolated shower after 2p.m. Winds will be quite light, out of the Southeast around 7mph.

Wednesday we will see a shift of winds, to be out of the Southwest, which is a moist and potentially messy breeze for us. The winds bring tropical moisture into our atmosphere which increases the coverage and rainfall potential of our afternoon showers and thunderstorms. As of right now, expect 40% chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, but that could increase based on the SW flow.

Thursday & Friday are a tad drier with hot afternoon temperatures and only isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Hourly Forecast:

4 pm 92 - 20%

6 pm 86 - 20%

8 pm 82

10 pm 80

Sunrise: 6:48 am

Sunset: 8:16 pm​

