Big heat setting in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After a warm day enjoy another pleasant night with low humidity and clear skies.

Hopefully lows getting into the mid 60s tonight will make up for the blazing mid 90 degree heat coming the next couple days.

We are on the hot side of a weak cold front stalling over Georgia resulting in a westerly hot wind pattern that could bring near record heat Tuesday.

Look for afternoon highs in the mid 90s inland and upper 80s/near 90 coast with an

afternoon seabreeze. Heat indices climb above 100 degrees in a few inland spots Wednesday.

We’re in the heat all week until Friday as increasing onshore flow breaks the streak. Humidity returns over the weekend which may result in a few coastal showers but not much rain otherwise.

The tropics have 3 named storms but only Karan is a potential threat early next week. In the meantime it remains a disheveled compact weak storm set to bring showers and gusty winds to Puerto Rico Tuesday.

Karen will meander south of the Bahamas by the weekend and could track toward Florida next week unless it falls apart.

Way too early to speculate what will happen a week from now so let’s just keep an eye on it this week.



