Heat slowly fades tonight, tomorrow is a scorcher

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Today was HOT! We topped out in the mid 90s in most areas with feels like temperatures around 105°. A few scattered storms fired up this afternoon and are pushing southwest. They should fade after/around sunset. Expect overnight lows getting down into the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday the heat is back, big time. Expect afternoon highs topping out in the upper 90s, flirting with the triple digits. Feels like temperatures will be around 106° when you consider the humidity, which is just below Heat Advisory criteria. A few scattered storms will fire up after 3p.m, you have a 30% chance to experience them. Winds will be light and variable in the morning and easterly between 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday will be hot with a few more storms. Expect temperatures to start in the mid 70s and warm up into the mid to upper 90s for afternoon highs. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph and you have 40% chances to see the afternoon storms that will fire up.

Thursday we will wake up in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. Expect hot afternoon temperatures, topping out in the mid 90s. Expect 50% chances to see afternoon showers and thunderstorms popping up.

Friday will be a little cloudier, with partly sunny skies expected. We will wake up in the mid 70s and warm up into the mid 90s. 50% chances for showers and thunderstorms will erupt in the afternoon hours and linger a little past sunset. Concert goers headed to the Rolling Stones will need to watch the radar for tailgating and pre-concert festivities. By the time the Stones take the stage, the rain should be gone.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we have 40% chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms and afternoon highs will top out in the mid 90s on both days.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 94 - 20%

8 pm 87 - 10%

10 pm 85 - 10%

Sunset: 8:29 pm​

