Mild dry start to the work week ends wet and chilly

Today continues a streak of pleasant afternoons and cool nights. The mild dry start to the work week however will end wet and chilly during this final week of autumn.

Mostly sunny skies today with high temperatures in the upper 60s across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. Expect overnight lows to dip into the low 40s area wide.

Dry conditions continue for Monday, Tuesday and most of Wednesday.

Our next rain maker moves in overnight Wednesday with downpours beginning early Thursday and lasting all day. It could be heavy and persistent through the evening totaling up to 2 inches or more of rain.

Rain dries up slowly Friday with clouds staying over us and west winds cranking up to 20 mph. Temps will be cold in the low 60s on the first day of Winter.

Then on Saturday sunshine returns lasting all weekend with cool 60s during the day.

