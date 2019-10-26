Unsettled weather heading into the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - High pressure to our north will slowly shift offshore and weaken while a developing area of low pressure over the western Gulf of Mexico will move slowly northward towards the northern Gulf Coast, near Louisiana, by late tonight, early tomorrow. A weak frontal boundary will persist off the east coast which will bring showers with a few thunderstorms possible.

Friday: Breezy and warm with showers, isolated thunderstorms, 20-40 percent, mainly along our coastal counties. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to 80s. Showers will be possible early this morning and continue through the afternoon, evening. Cloudy skies with showers possible overnight. Wind E 10-20 mph.

Saturday: A warm front will lift through the area as a possible tropical or sub-tropical low develops along the central Gulf Coast. Showers possible through the day with wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s area wide. Shower, storm chances, 50-70 percent. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

Sunday: A cold front also associated with the low over the Gulf, will approach the west coast of Florida early and the push across the peninsula through the day. Showers and storms possible, 40-60 percent. Wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s area wide. Wind S 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead: An unsettled pattern will continue through the start of the work week.

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 81 - 20%

3 pm 83 - 30%

5 pm 81 - 40%

8 pm 77 - 20%

10 pm 75 - 20%

Sunrise: 7:35 am

Sunset: 6:45 pm

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.