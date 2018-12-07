Temperatures turn chilly overnight, but not freezing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was chilly & beautiful, topping out in the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies. Expect a rapid cool down this evening around sunset under clear skies.

Tonight we will sink down into the upper 30s and low 40s. Expect clear skies overnight and light northeasterly winds.

Friday starts out chilly and warms into the cool mid 60s for an afternoon high. Expect a few clouds to creep into the afternoon forecast, making for partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Saturday expect a cool start around 50°. We start out with partly cloudy skies and will see building clouds as the day goes on. Afternoon highs will range from the cool low 60s in Southeastern Georgia to the mild upper 60s across Northeast Florida. An isolated chance for shower enters the forecast late on Saturday and grows during the overnight hours.

Sunday is a Weather Authority Alert Day because of the potential for flooding rain and severe thunderstorms. We expect 3-4 hours of rainfall, which could prompt flooding in the already saturated counties in Southeastern Georgia. We also are at risk for isolated severe storms primarily in our southernmost counties from Gainesville to Palatka and St Augustine. We will keep you updated as we get a more solid forecast for timing, as of right now it looks like morning to early afternoon hours.

Monday we dry out, clear out, and cool down for a chilly, sunny, workweek.

Looking for snow? Heading north along I-95 or I-75 will lead you to inches, father north, possibly feet of the powdery white stuff.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 56

8 pm 49

10 pm 47

Sunset: 5:25 pm

