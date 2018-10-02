Downpours and gusty winds pushing onshore

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Downpours and gusty winds are pushing onshore and westward across our area. We can expect passing showers and a few storms throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Coastal areas will see the heaviest rainfall totals, around two inches.

Localized flooding may develop along the coast today and again early Tuesday morning. The heaviest rainfall earlier this morning occurred across southern St. Johns County, northern Flagler County, and Eastern Putnam County this morning where one to two inches of rainfall fell. Port Buena Vista in East Palatka had 1.72" and an observer 3 miles SSE of Spuds has 1.37".

This evening will be messy at times with gusty winds and downpours moving through our area. Onshore winds will be 15-20 mph with occasional gusts around 30 mph. Overnight lows will sink down into the mid to low 70s.

Tuesday starts out cloudy with a good chance for coastal showers to wander onshore (50% chance for rain.) Winds will be a little lighter than Monday, out of the east between 7-12 mph. Under mostly cloudy skies we will top out in the mid 80s. The rain will wind down during the evening hours and the skies will clear out overnight.

Wednesday starts out at 70° with partly cloudy skies. We will warm up to 87° with easterly winds between 7 and 12 mph. We have a 20% chance for an isolated coastal shower to wander onshore but otherwise, it should be beautiful.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will be quite similar. Expect to wake up in the upper 60s and low 70s (a touch cooler that we have for the past few months) with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Our chances for rain will be low. It will be breezy at times, especially on Thursday (easterly at 12-17mph.) Afternoon highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s (not as cool as you'd like - but better than the 90s.)

Sunday looks like the wetter day of the weekend, but not a washout - we will update you as the timing of the showers becomes mores clear in the forecast.

Beach and Boating: A high risk of Rip Currents as the tropical swell continues from Tropical Storm Leslie.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 82 - 60%

8 pm 80 - 50%

10 pm 78 - 50%

Sunrise: 7:20 am

Sunset: 7:12 pm​​​​

