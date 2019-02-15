Enter to win greenspACE of the week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Have Instagram-worthy succulents? Does your lawn have your neighbors green with envy? We want to see it! Submit a photo of your beautiful plant arrangement, garden, lawn, or any type of foliage to our GreenspACE of the week contest.

Each Friday one of the photos will be chosen as the prestigious GreenspACE of the Week. We will feature the winner on air and on News4Jax.com. Your local ACE Hardware will deliver a sign you can display highlighting your winning lawn or garden and a gift card to ACE Hardware so you can keep everything up to your prize-winning standards.

You may submit one photo per person, per week for consideration, Monday through Thursday. The winning GreenspACE will be chosen and announced on Friday each week. The contest begins March 11 and runs through May 25.

You can submit your photo by clicking on the GreenspACE of the Week. Share photos section of the Everything 4 Spring section of News4Jax.com, which you can also access by clicking here.

